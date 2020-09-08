BLACKPINK Lands First Top 20 Hit With Selena Gomez-Assisted “Ice Cream”

BLACKPINK makes an important commercial breakthrough with “Ice Cream.” The sugary sweet collaboration with Selena Gomez debuts at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the girl group’s first US top 20 hit. (It’s also the highest-charting track by a K-Pop girl group in history). Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo are clearly on an upward trajectory. They kicked off the year by reaching number 33 with a feature on Lady Gaga’s “Sour Candy” and then equalled that debut with their own “How You Like That.”

“Ice Cream” owes much of its success to the popularity of the candy-colored visual (below), which has already racked up more than 200 million views on YouTube. With radio slowly starting to play the song, don’t be too surprised if “Ice Cream” has legs. As for their glamorous collaborator? Well, “Ice Cream” becomes Selena’s 25th top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. All in all, this has been a most successful venture for both parties.

