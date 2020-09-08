Lost Hit: Pink’s “It’s All Your Fault” Should Have Been A Single

In this franchise, we highlight album tracks that should have been released as singles.

In honor of Pink’s birthday, I thought I’d write about one of my favorite deep-cuts. “It’s All Your Fault,” a despair-drenched gem from Funhouse, is possibly the pop/rocker’s best non-single. (Although “Lonely Girl” gives it a run for its money). Produced by the great Max Martin, “It’s All Your Fault” finds our heroine in the grips of a dysfunctional relationship that she doesn’t want to end. “I’d conjure up the thought of being gone, but I’d probably even do that wrong,” Pink begins the song desperately.

“I try to think about which way, would I be able to and would I be afraid?” She continues to let her thoughts tumble out on the punchy chorus. “It’s all your fault, you called me beautiful,” the enduring hitmaker belts. “You turned me out and now I can’t turn back.” Unusually gritty and raw in both its lyrical content and production, “It’s All Your Fault” holds up as one of the best songs on Funhouse and an important example of the pop/rock movement (largely perfected by Max Martin) that defined the ’00s. Think Kelly Clarkson, Avril Lavigne and Adam Lambert.

Why wasn’t “It’s All Your Fault” released as a single? Well, there were a lot of great songs on Funhouse. “So What,” “Sober” and “Please Don’t Leave Me” are classics, while “Glitter In The Air” is a live favorite. Perhaps, Pink could have released “It’s All Your Fault” as the fourth single instead of the title track, but it’s also nice to have hidden gems on an album — songs that reward you for buying or streaming a full body of work. Revisit one of Pink’s very best non-singles below.

