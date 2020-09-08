Lana Del Rey Talks New Album ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’

Lana Del Rey opens up about the direction of her new album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club, in her cover story for Interview magazine. “I’ve been really stressed about this album,” the singer/songwriter admits to interviewer (and producer of her new opus) Jack Antonoff. “From the top, we knew what Norman was. But with Chemtrails, it was like, ‘Is this new folk? Oh, god, are we going country?’ Now that it’s done I feel really good about it, and I think a defining moment for this album will be ‘White Dress/Waitress.'”

While Lana doesn’t give too many specifics away, this is what she has to say about that song: “What I like about [‘White Dress/Waitress’] is that for all of its weirdness, when you get to the end of it, you understand exactly what it’s about. I hate when I hear a song that has a great melody, but I have no idea what they’re talking about… nowadays, you get a beautiful melody but you don’t really know what the person is talking about, or if it’s even important to them.” Which takes us to the 35-year-old’s new muse — the Midwest.

“It’s funny, the record was Midwestern-sounding before I even went to the Midwest,” she reveals. “What’s interesting about having a true muse — and it sounds kind of ridiculous — is that you’re at the whim of it. When I’m singing about Arkansas, even I’m wondering why. The one way I would describe the Midwest, Oklahoma in particular, is that it’s not cooked or oversaturated, and there’s still space to catch that white lightning.” I’m intrigued. Read Lana’s full Q&A with Jack here and see a cute video intro to her new era below.

