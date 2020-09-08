Demi Lovato & Marshmello Announce “OK Not To Be OK”

After hinting at a collaboration on social media, Demi Lovato and Marshmello have finally confirmed that they are releasing a banger called “OK Not To Be OK.” The collaborators unveiled the cover art and release date (September 10) — and shared a ’90s-themed website full of feel-good activities and a special playlist full of their most upbeat songs along with a smattering of bops from other artists. The pair was snapped on a video shoot a while ago, so that’s probably coming this week too.

While she hasn’t engaged in a lot of promotion, Demi has been a relatively busy in 2020. The newly-engaged pop star got the ball rolling with a ballad called “Anyone” and then followed it up with a sing-along tune called “I Love Me.” The 28-year-old also linked with Sam Smith for a high-camp anthem called “I’m Ready” and lent her voice to a remix of JoJo’s “Lonely Hearts.” As for the bucket-headed DJ, well, he has landed huge hits with the Juice WRLD-voiced “Come & Go” and a collaboration with Halsey called “Be Kind.”

