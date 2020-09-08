Britney Spears’ Triumphant ‘Circus’ Era: A Gallery

Britney Spears doesn’t get enough credit for the way she bounced back from immense personal hardship in 2007 with one of the most iconic pop eras of the ’00s — just over a year later. Yes, I’m talking about the living legend’s Circus era. The album was huge commercial success, spawning two massive hits with “Womanizer and “Circus.” And there could have been many more if songs like “Shattered Glass,” “Kill The Lights” and “Unusual You” were chosen as singles instead of the still-outrageous “If U Seek Amy” and “Radar” (for the second time).

Looking back, the era is also notable for its minimal promotion. Britney performed at the Bambi Awards in Germany and delivered an amazing set on Good Morning America, but that’s about it. She did show up to receive an award at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards and made a rare appearance at the Grammys in 2010, but the 38-year-old mostly kept a low profile. Of course, we were treated to The Circus Starring Britney Spears, which ran for 97 dates and ranked as one of the highest-grossing tours of the ’00s. Revisit the pop-saving era via our gallery up top.

Is this your favorite Britney era? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!