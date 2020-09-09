Mariah Carey Reveals The Tracklist Of ‘The Rarities’

Mariah Carey has sent The Lambily into a tailspin by revealing the tracklist of The Rarities (due October 2). The compilation album, which is comprised of hard-to-find and unreleased material, is the real deal. Mimi has rummaged through the vault to find gems from most eras of her long and iconic career. There’s an unreleased song from her debut LP called “Here We Go Around Again” that will finally see the light of day 30 years after it was originally recorded and borderline-mythical cuts like “Can You Hear Me.”

The rest of the album is sprinkled with beloved B-sides (“Slipping Away,” “Everything Fades Away” etc.) and oddities like “I Pray,” a song Mariah wrote for Paul Robbins, and “Mesmerized” — an unreleased track from The Paperboy soundtrack. In addition to titular rarities, the album also includes a live recording from the Tokyo Dome that covers all her greatest hits. In other words, this is an essential addition to your Mimi collection! Pre-order The Rarities on CD or vinyl here and check out the tracklist below.

Mariah’s The Rarities tracklist:

1. “Here We Go Around Again” (1990)

2. “Can You Hear Me” (1991)

3. “Do You Think of Me?” (1993)

4. “Everything Fades Away” (1993)

5. “All I Live For” (1993)

6. “One Night” (1995)

7. “Slipping Away” (1996)

8. “Out Here on My Own” (2000)

9. “Loverboy” (2001 – Firecracker Original Version)

10. “I Pray” (2005)

11. “Cool on You” (2007)

12. “Mesmerized” (2012)

13. “Lullaby of Birdland” (2014 – Live)

14. “Save the Day” (2020 – with Lauryn Hill)

15. “Close My Eyes” (2020 – Acoustic)

Are you adding this to your collection? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!