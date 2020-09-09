Wallows Announces ‘Remote’ EP, Drops “Nobody Gets Me (Like You)”

Alt-pop/rock trio Wallows is back with a jangly, ’90s-inspired anthem called “Nobody Gets Me (Like You).” Produced by Ariel Rechtshaid, the blissful bop finds Braeden Lemasters taking over vocal duties. “I need a girl like you, someone to pull me through,” he begins the song over cascading guitars. “All the things that made sense, suddenly feel different.” That takes us to the sing-along chorus: “So many people and people, and people, and people, and people — and nobody gets me like you.”

“Nobody Gets Me (Like You)” is the lead single from Wallows’ just-announced Remote EP (due October 23). It follows their well-received debut LP, Nothing Happens, which spawned a huge sleeper hit with “Are You Bored Yet?” The Clairo-assisted earworm has racked up more than 200 million cumulative streams and is still going strong. They might enjoy similar success with “Nobody Gets Me (Like You).” It’s certainly catchy enough and the wacky visual, which picks up where “OK” left off, is destined to go viral. Check it out below.

Wallows’ Remote EP tracklist:

1. Virtual Aerobics

2. Dig What You Dug

3. Nobody Gets Me (Like You)

4. Coastlines

5. Talk Like That

6. Wish Me Luck

