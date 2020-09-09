Carly Rae Jepsen Lends Her Voice To mxmtoon’s “ok on your own”

New music from Carly Rae Jepsen is always cause for celebration. The Dedicated queen teams up with viral lo-fi pop sensation mxmtoon for a mellow tune called “ok on your own,” which is an unusually considerate breakup anthem. The song is basically split in half, with mxmtoon kicking things off. “I’m sorry, I hope you’ll understand,” the newcomer begins. “That even though it’s over, you know it’s not the end.” Carly then tackles the remainder of the duet. “Thought that I’d feel empty, I just want a hand to hold,” she croons. “But now that it’s all over, my life isn’t so cold.”

They both take turns singing the catchy chorus. “I hate to leave you feeling all alone, but your story can not start until you’ve grown,” the collaborators sing individually. “You can find how to be ok on your own, I just can’t be the one that makes you feel at home.” It’s a tantalizing taste of mxmtoon’s upcoming dusk EP (pre-save here) and a rare example of CRJ stepping outside her electro-pop comfort zone. On the strength of “ok on your own,” she really should do it more often. Listen below.

