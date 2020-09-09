Ingrid Andress Covers Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now”

Breakout country star Ingrid Andress is the latest artist to put a new spin on one of their own songs and cover someone else’s for Spotify Singles. The 28-year-old revises “Lady Like,” the title track of her critically-acclaimed debut album, and puts her own stamp on Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now.” It’s always dangerous to tinker with a perfect pop song, but Ingrid artfully transforms it from a disco-infused banger to a stripped-back country ballad — all without losing its original essence.

After all, beneath the upbeat production, the song is distinctly battered and a little bitter. And that really comes across in Ingrid’s version, showcasing the songwriting in a whole new light. In other news, the “More Hearts Than Mine” hitmaker is releasing Lady Like on vinyl on October 16 (pre-order here). She has also been nominated in the Best New Artist and Song of the Year categories at the upcoming Country Music Awards. Listen to Ingrid’s very, very good Spotify Singles below.

