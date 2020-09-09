Meghan Trainor Announces ‘A Very Trainor Christmas’ Album

Mike Wass | September 9, 2020 3:06 pm
CREDIT: Epic Records
It’s about to get merry! Meghan Trainor is releasing her first festive offering, A Very Trainor Christmas, on October 30. “NOTHING makes me happier than the holidays [with] my family,” the pop star captioned the suitably-jolly cover art. “This year has been difficult to say the least, so I’m tryna bring joy the best way I know how… with a Christmas album full of originals & classics!” She joins Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood (good company!), who have already announced seasonal albums.

Of course, A Very Trainor Christmas will be Meghan’s second release of 2020. She kicked off the year by dropping her oft-delayed third album. Treat Myself turned out to be well worth the wait, but, like a lot of projects released at the top of the year, it got lost in the mayhem that followed the initial outbreak of COVID-19. If you have the time, it’s well worth revisiting. “Genetics” is a bop for the ages, while “Make You Dance” is a feel-good banger of the highest caliber. See her announcement below.

