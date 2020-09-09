Future Hit: Salem Ilese’s “Mad At Disney” Is Going Viral

LA-based newcomer Salem Ilese is making huge waves with “Mad At Disney.” The sing-along bop is number one on Spotify’s Viral 50 (in the US and globally) and steadily climbing iTunes. With 10 million cumulative streams and rising, there’s every chance that this could be a career-changing release. What’s the appeal? Well, for starters, it’s very relatable. “I’m mad at Disney, they tricked me,” Salem begins the song. “Had me wishing on a shooting star, but now I’m twenty something I still know nothing.” Particularly when it comes to love.

“Sometimes happy love, turns into giving up,” she sings on the catchy chorus. “I felt hurt love, about the word love — what the hell is love supposed to feel like?” If you like what you hear, be sure to check out the rising star’s 757 EP and recent singles “Roses To His Ex” and “It Gets Better.” At this point, it’s only a matter of time before a major-label starts knocking at Salem’s door (if they haven’t already). Find out what the fuss is all about by diving into “Mad At Disney” below. She is definitely One To Watch in 2020.

