Demi Lovato & Marshmello Link For Uplifting “OK Not To Be OK”

Demi Lovato and Marshmello join forces for a feel-good bop with a very important message about mental health. (The song arrives on Global Suicide Prevention Day). “Feeling like a drop in the ocean that don’t nobody notice, maybe it’s all just in your head,” the pop star begins over the bucket-headed DJ’s dreamy synths. “Feeling like you’re trapped in your own skin and now your body’s frozen, broken down — you’ve got nothing left.” This is when Demi shares some good advice.

“It’s okay not to be okay,” the Tell Me You Love Me queen belts. “When you’re down and you feel ashamed, it’s okay not to be okay.” Sonically, this is very much in line with Marshmello’s ’80s-referencing Halsey collaboration, “Be Kind.” It’s a sound that works well with Demi’s emotional vocals, and serves as a reminder that she is rather great at voicing club bangers (see “No Promises” and “Solo”). For the visual, the collaborators reconnect with younger, insecure versions of themselves. Check it out below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!