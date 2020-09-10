Jack Gilinsky Teams Up With iann dior For “Lose Somebody”

Jack Gilinsky, one half of hugely popular duo Jack & Jack, launched his solo career earlier this year with “My Love.” That was a great introduction to his sound, but the 24-year-old now ups the ante with “Lose Somebody.” Produced by Bantu & Dr. Chaii and featuring breakout rapper iann dior, this is a relatable bop about The One That Got Away. “I’m drinking straight out the bottle, I did the unfollow,” he begins. “‘Cause if I see you with someone else, I’ll be hitting the bottle.”

By the time the chorus arrives, Jack is full of regret. “I had it all so wrong, thinking I’d be fine and now it hurts like hell when you’re on my mind,” the budding solo star sings. “I should’ve chased you down when you said goodbye, I don’t know why… I had to lose somebody to miss somebody.” All in all, it sounds like a hit. “I’m super excited about this single and I want to thank iann for jumping on,” Jack says in the press release. “It’s a dope track and I’m happy to share this moment with my fans.” Listen below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!