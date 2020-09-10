Usher Shares His “Bad Habits” On New Single

Usher Announces Vegas Residency The R&B superstar is heading to Las Vegas for a residency in 2021. MORE >>

After a four-year hiatus, it looks like Usher is finally moving forward with his 9th album. The superstar returns today (September 10) with an old-school R&B anthem about cheating. “Every time I think that I found the one, I turn around and then another one come,” he croons in the opening verse. “On God, I be tryin’ baby — at least you know the truth, I ain’t lyin’ baby.” That takes us to the slick, sing-along chorus. “I love love, I’m just bad at it,” Usher belts. “I just can’t escape all of these bad habits.”

The 41-year-old has always been a visual artist, so it’s hardly surprising that he comes through with a polished video that showcases his fancy footwork. Yes, Usher is dancing in music videos again and 2020 suddenly feels a little less hellish. No doubt, “Bad Habits” will be one of the highlights of The Las Vegas Residency, which kicks off in 2021. Hopefully, we will get a new album before then. After all, the R&B legend already has enough songs (“I Cry,” “California” and “Don’t Waste My Time” to fill one). Check out Usher’s next hit below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!