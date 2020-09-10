Ruel Announces ‘Bright Lights, Red Eyes’ EP, Drops “as long as you care”

At just 17, Ruel is prepping the release of his third EP. Bright Lights, Red Eyes arrives on October 23 and it’s destined to be yet another bold step forward on his musical journey — at least, on the strength of “as long as you care.” A breezy, ’70s-influenced anthem about the tyranny of distance, the Aussie singer/songwriter’s latest is an instant earworm. “I’m sorry, but my brain is fried,” Ruel begins the song over M-Phazes retro production. “I haven’t seen your face in miles and miles, always on a different continent.”

There’s only one thing that keeps him going. “As long as you care,” he croons. “You have no idea, it’s all bright lights and red eyes.” Ruel emphasizes that the best is yet to come in the press release. “Free Time [his second EP] was a step up from Ready, and this Bright Lights, Red Eyes EP is a step up again,” the talented teen explains. “This project isn’t who I am right now as I wrote these songs last year, but it’s the most mature you’ve ever heard me and it was me, in that moment in time. The songs I’m writing now will be more mature again.”

Watch the groovy, ’70s-themed visual below and make sure to pre-save Ruel’s Bright Lights, Red Eyes EP (here) to get access to RuelVision, a 24-hour online television network, commencing September 14.

