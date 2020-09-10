David Guetta & Sia Come Together For “Let’s Love”

Magic happens when David Guetta and Sia work together. From their first collaboration, “Titanium,” to 2018’s “Flames,” their four collaborations have amassed more than two billion streams. Expect that number to increase significantly with the arrival of “Let’s Love.” The pair’s last single, which was written and recorded during quarantine, is a feel-good throwback to the ’80s. “I will never leave your side, my love, standing right beside you is enough,” Sia begins the song over sparkling synths. “Count on me if you feel any pain, call to me I’ll run to you again.”

The chorus is equally uplifting. “So take my hand, don’t be afraid,” the Aussie singer/songwriter belts. “This too shall pass, this too shall pass — we’ll get through it all together.” What prompted their latest reunion? “During this time of isolation, I’ve been incredibly inspired to release music that has an uplifting energy,” the French DJ explains. “‘Let’s Love’ is a message of love, hope and bringing people together and once again, Sia has out done herself on the vocals.” Listen to the beautiful banger below.

