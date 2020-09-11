Steps Returns With New Single “What The Future Holds”

Steps was a phenomenon — in Europe, at least — in the late ’90s and early ’00s. Over the course of four years, the quintet racked up 15 top 10 hits in the UK with their unique brand of campy pop. And then, they split. There was a Christmas album, but not much else until the group reunited in 2017. Their comeback album, Tears On The Dancefloor, was a hit and Lee, Clair, Lisa, Faye and Ian are now on the brink of a new chapter. “What The Future Holds” arrives this week and it’s a typically dramatic dance-pop moment.

“One more tear drop, the surface tension breaks,” Steps begins over retro synths. “And if the surface tension breaks, then I will pour my pain and more.” If the song sounds a little emo, well, it is. “I’m drowning in my history, prisoner of past defeats,” they harmonize on the chorus. “Tell me what the future holds… I’m terrified of things to come.” Talk about a 2020 mood! “What The Future Holds” is the first taste of Steps’ similarly-titled 6th LP, which you can pre-order here. Listen below.

