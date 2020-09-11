Kylie Minogue’s “Say Something” Gets Remixed By Syn Cole

Kylie Minogue kicked off her DISCO era in late July with a dreamy, nu-disco anthem called “Say Something.” In just six weeks, the song has amassed more than 10 million streams and proven to be a surprise radio hit in Australia and the UK (i.e. her major markets). The pop icon rolled out a stripped-back version a couple of weeks ago, but promised clubbers that she had a little something up her sleeve for them. Tonight (September 11), the enduring hitmaker makes good on it by releasing the Syn Cole remix.

The Estonian DJ delicately ups the BPM, transforming “Say Something” from a mid-tempo moment to a full-blown club banger. Syn clearly has a knack for overhauling pop anthems (he has previously remixed songs for Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Pink) — and this is no exception. I understand that more remixes are on the way, so it will be interesting to see what Kylie serves us next. Listen to the revamped banger below and pre-order DISCO here if you haven’t already. It drops November 6.

