Alicia Keys Switches It Up With “Love Looks Better”

Alicia Keys has been releasing songs from ALICIA for a full year at this point. The unusually long rollout comes to end next Friday (September 18), but the R&B superstar couldn’t resist sharing one last song. Co-written by Ryan Tedder, “Love Looks Better” finds the 39-year-old in pop mode. “All I ever wanted, was a dollar and a chance,” she begins the song over upbeat production. “Find what I’m made of.” Alicia then turns her attention towards matters of the heart on the chorus.

“Can we touch for a second? Be us for a second,” the multiple Grammy winner belts. “Don’t matter what I give it to, my love looks better on you.” If you love songs like “No One” and “Girl On Fire,” give this a spin. At this point, Alicia has shared seven songs from her long-awaited 7th LP and they have all been great, particularly “Good Job,” “Underdog” and “Perfect Way To Die.” Listen to the enduring hitmaker’s latest (very good) single below.

