Justin Bieber Drops ‘#tBt’ EP, Hints At New Era

Surprise! Justin Bieber makes an unexpected appearance in this week’s New Music Friday lineup courtesy of a throwback EP called #tBt. The five-song set is comprised of previously-released, mostly mid-tempo material. There’s “Love Yourself” from Purpose, “Confident” and “Hold Tight” from Journals, and “One Love” and “Yellow Raincoat” from Believe. What’s the point? Well, it’s essentially to get Beliebers excited for his new era — which may or may not commerce next week.

“ONE WEEK” was all Justin had to say about the matter on social media, but fans have interpreted that as a sign that JB6 is coming. However, it could just as likely be an EP, stand-alone single or the deluxe edition of Changes. The 26-year-old has remained busy this year promoting that album as well as lending his voice to a series of collaborations like “Stuck With U,” a duet with Ariana Grande, and “Falling For You” — a song that featured on Jaden Smith’s CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3. Check out his tweet and stream his new EP below.

Justin’s tweet:

ONE WEEK — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) September 11, 2020

Stream #tBt:

