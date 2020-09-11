Miley Cyrus Slays “Midnight Sky” On ‘The Tonight Show’

Miley Cyrus is in full promo mode with “Midnight Sky.” After performing the disco-tinged anthem for the first time at the MTV VMAs, the pop star backed it up with another sizzling rendition on last night’s (September 10) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. From her mullet to her one-legged jumpsuit, the 27-year-old hit the stage in full ’80s regalia and proceeded to give her best impersonation of Joan Jett. Buffered by a full band, Miley pulled the trigger vocally and delivered a commanding performance.

After a costumed change, the “Slide Away” hitmaker then returned to belt out a cover and, no, it wasn’t Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” Instead, Miley tackled Hall & Oates’ 1982 chart-topped “Maneater.” She gave the song, which is essentially about a sexually liberated woman, a modern, feminist perspective and consolidated the eclectic, ’80s-influenced tone of her new album. Which is still called She Is Miley Cyrus. (Jimmy Fallon confirmed this in his introduction). Watch both performances below.

Did you love her performances? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!