Kelly Clarkson Teases Her “Most Personal” Album To Date

Three years have passed since Kelly Clarkson switched things up with an R&B album called Meaning Of Life, so it’s just about time for the followup. The inaugural (and best) American Idol opened up about the project in an interview with The Today Show, revealing that it will address her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. “This will probably be the most personal one that I’ve ever released,” she admitted. “The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now, and it’s been very therapeutic for me.”

Interestingly, the 38-year-old has previously spoken about the direction of the album. It turns out, Kelly is throwing it back to the beginning in some ways — mixing in pop/rock, synths and soul music. “If Meaning Of Life, Stronger and Breakaway had a baby,” is how she described it to ET Canada. “It’s a little bit of all chapters of my career.” That sounds great to me. I loved Meaning Of Life, but pop/rock is Kelly’s true calling and the dance-pop detours on Stronger still give me life. Listen to the enduring hitmaker’s album update below.

