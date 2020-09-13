Demi Lovato’s Breakthrough ‘Confident’ Era: A Gallery

Confident was an important stepping stone for Demi Lovato. In many ways, it represents her transition from teen idol to fully-fledged (and grown) pop star. She kicked off the era with “Cool For The Summer,” which ranks as one of the best pop songs of the 2010s, and followed it up with the sizzling title track. Not only that, but the 28-year-old’s 5th album hinted at her eventual sonic shift towards rawer, more meaningful material that showcases her powerful pipes. Think “Stone Cold” and “Father.”

The era is also notable for earning Demi her first Grammy nomination and the innovative way in which it was promoted. The “OK Not To Be OK” hitmaker held semi-private pool parties for fans, performing on seemingly every TV and awards show, and then linked with fellow superstar Nick Jonas for the Future Now Tour. We remember Demi’s breakthrough era by rounding up 70 of her best looks — from the beach-inspired fashion that accompanied “Cool For The Summer” to the seductive chic that emerged towards the end of 2015. Click through our gallery up top.

