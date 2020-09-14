Sam Smith Announces New Single “DIAMONDS”

Sam Smith is releasing a new single called “DIAMONDS” on Friday, September 18. It follows their recent collaboration with Burna Boy, “My Oasis,” which deserved a lot more attention. Given the slightly confusing status of the Brit’s third album, it’s unclear if this is another stand-alone offering (they have remained busy in 2020 with a steady stream of releases) or the official lead single. That is assuming, of course, that “To Die For” no longer has that honor. I guess we’ll know more by the end of the week.

As you might remember, Sam’s third album was originally titled To Die For before the COVID-19 crisis took hold. The project has now been on hold for most of the year, but they haven’t gone away all together. The hitmaker kindly rolled out a stunning live cover of Coldplay’s “Fix You,” dropped a high-camp collaboration with Demi Lovato called “I’m Ready” and then teamed up with Nigerian superstar Burna Boy for the underrated “My Oasis.” Check out Sam’s announcement below.

Are you excited for Sam’s new single? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!