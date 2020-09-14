It Looks Like Justin Bieber’s New Single Is Called “Holy”

The cat is out of the proverbial bag. Beliebers have been buzzing about the prospect of new music since Justin Bieber started a social media countdown and today, September 14, we finally have a title. Albeit an unconfirmed one. The superstar shared a link to a website, which allows you to pre-order/save a song called “Holy.” Fans also speculate that it will feature Chance The Rapper after Justin retweeted the hip-hop heavyweight. Oh, and the song is also likely to have a religious bent.

Apart from the title, which is something of a giveaway, internet detectives point out that the first letter of each song on Justin’s recent-released #tBt EP spell “HOLYC” (AKA “Holy Christ”). Of course, the 26-year-old has already released an album this year, Changes, and dropped a handful of collaborations including the Ariana Grande-assisted “Stuck With U” and a surprise reunion with Jaden Smith. We should know more about Justin’s new era as the week progresses.

