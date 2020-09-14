Taylor Swift Will Perform “betty” At 55th ACM Awards

Taylor Swift will perform “betty” at the 55th ACM Awards on Wednesday night (September 16). Her appearance is notable for several reasons. For starters, it marks the superstar’s first live performance of material from her folklore. Not only that, but it’s also the first time that Taylor has performed at the ACM Awards in seven years and represents something of a reconciliation between her and the country music establishment. Which became strained when the 30-year-old switched to pop.

No doubt, this will be another triumphant moment for Taylor. folklore really is a perfect album and its critical adoration combined with blockbuster sales (the opus spent its first six weeks at number one on the Billboard 200) makes it a frontrunner for Album Of The Year at next year’s Grammys. I have the feeling that singles are the least of the hitmaker’s concerns this era, but “betty” is a smart choice for country radio. As for pop, I really hope “the last great american dynasty” gets a moment to shine.

