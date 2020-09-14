Anitta Taps Cardi B & Myke Towers For “Me Gusta”

Anitta Signs US Deal Brazilian pop goddess Anitta has inked a US record deal with Warner Music. MORE >>

She’s coming! Brazilian superstar Anitta will take another step towards global domination when she releases “Me Gusta” on Friday (September 18). Her secret weapon? The track features Cardi B — her first collaboration since topping the charts with “WAP” — and Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers. The pop goddess teased Cardi’s involvement with a cute, star-studded video that includes cameos from Diplo, Maluma, will.i.am and viral queen Gretchen. She then confirmed it by sharing a very brief snippet on Instagram.

Of course, Anitta inked a deal with Warner Records in June and revealed that her US debut album would be executive-produced by Ryan Tedder. The lead single, a sext bop called “Tócame,” arrived in July and it set the tone for what’s to come. “It’s the most important moment in my career,” Brazil’s greatest export mused on signing with Warner. “I can’t wait for everyone to hear all the new music I’ve been working on, which will be a fresh blend of both Spanish and English.” With Cardi on board, don’t be too surprised if “Me Gusta” takes Anitta to new heights.

