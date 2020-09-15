Madonna Is Sharing Early Demos On Instagram

Madonna’s Instagram is truly the gift that keeps on giving. In addition to posting iconic throwback pics, unsettling selfies and political messages, the Queen of Pop has been updating fans on the progress of a screenplay she is writing with Academy Award winner Diablo Cody. The enduring hitmaker is penning her own biopic and she is rummaging through the vaults for inspiration. Which leads us to her most recent post. Last night (September 14), Madonna played a snippet of an early demo she made while in the Breakfast Club.

For those of you who need a refresher course in Pop 101, Madonna was briefly the drummer and occasional vocalist in a NYC musical group called the Breakfast Club. (They later had a big hit in the ’80s with “Right On Track” — albeit with a different lineup). She didn’t stay in the band for too long, but obviously cut some demos. This is an important piece of musical history that needs to shared — in full — in some capacity. After all, it’s where the legend begins. Have a listen to very early Madonna below.

