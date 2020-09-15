Kanye West Mentions Taylor Swift In Bid To Own His Masters

Kanye West has had a chaotic year, even by 2020 standards. The rapper attempted to join the presidential race (he submitted the paperwork too late) and then fired off a series of disparaging tweets about his wife. Ye now turns his attention towards music. “My kids gonna own my masters,” he tweeted this morning. Which is fair enough, Kanye should own and control his iconic discography. However, the 43-year-old went a step further in his face-off with Sony and Universal by sharing texts with a consultant.

“Re masters ownership we can look into buying,” the text begins, before referencing Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun controversial purchase of Taylor Swift’s masters. “But if Taylor’s cost $300 million yours would cost a lot more I assume. Remember that if you re-recorded these songs you could own these new masters outright.” The consultant might be right (I have no idea how to place a monetary value on art), but dragging Taylor into another drama, particularly in this context, is uncalled for. See his tweets below.

My kids gonna own my masters — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

No one from Universal or Sony has responded so it’s Go time pic.twitter.com/k5K0c1t4eF — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Whose masters are worth more? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!