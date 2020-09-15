Little Mix Covers Harry Styles’ “Falling” On Live Lounge

Little Mix is the latest act to drop by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge and belt out a couple of songs. As per tradition, the UK girl group kicked things off with one of their own hits and then delivered a cover. Let’s start with the former. Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne transformed “Holiday” into a stripped-back mid-tempo number. It isn’t the most organic fit for the uptempo banger, but the power of their voices can’t be denied. They really excelled, however, with their cover version.

The hitmakers put their own spin on Harry Styles’ “Falling” and showed out with stunning solos and gorgeous harmonies. I would love a studio version of this. All in all, Little Mix’s Live Lounge adventure is a reminder to stop sleeping on the lovely ladies. After all, they have released two great singles from their 6th album in 2020 — “Break Up Song” and the aforementioned “Holiday” — and still don’t get the credit they deserve. Particularly in the US. See their performances below.

