Finally! Astrid S Announces Debut LP ‘Leave It Beautiful’

Good things come to those who wait. That’s the manta Astrid S fans have been telling themselves for the last three or four years as the Norwegian pop star tinkered away at her debut album. Well, that faith finally pays off. The 23-year-old unveiled the cover of Leave It Beautiful on social media this morning and announced the October 16 release date. “PINCH MEEEE!!!!!!” she captioned the artwork. “Written and produced by me, Jack & Coke and so many of my favorite people!”

“Making this album has been a pain in the ass [to be honest],” Astrid continued. “But I’ve made new memories and songs and friends that I’ll keep for life!! This is all very overwhelming!!! Help!!!! One of my favorite songs on the album, ‘It’s Ok If You Forget Me’ is out this Friday. Feeling warm and bubbly and emotional.” While the full tracklist is still under wraps, Leave It Beautiful is expected to include recent singles “Dance Dance Dance” and “Marilyn Monroe.” See her announcement below.

