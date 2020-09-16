Melanie C Links With Nadia Rose For “Fearless”

As a founding member of the Spice Girls, Melanie C knows a thing or two about Girl Power. And she kindly shares that knowledge on “Fearless.” A collaboration with rising rapper Nadia Rose, the track is essentially about embracing your power. “I wish that you could see you like I do, comparisons you make are never true,” the 46-year-old begins. “It’s time for you to step up to the fight, you’ll never really know if you don’t try.” Nadia shares a similar message in her verse.

“It ain’t a crime to be feeling yourself, no better time to excel,” she raps. “No better moment to rule your world.” The Spice Legend then takes us to the chorus: “Learn to be fearless, take a dive into the deepest.” How did the collaboration come about? “Meeting Nadia was kismet,” Melanie reveals in the press release. “I’d seen her on Kathy Burke’s documentary series on women and fallen in love with her attitude. As female artists, we have to be fearless. I love this girl.” That camaraderie really comes through in the video, which you can check out below.

“Fearless” is the latest bop from Melanie’s self-titled 8th LP. Pre-order your copy here.

