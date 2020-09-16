Little Mix Announces 6th Album ‘Confetti’

Little Mix surprised fans by unveiling the cover of Confetti on social media. The girl group’s 6th album arrives on November 6 and it’s destined to be one of the year’s best pop offerings. “We are soooo happy to share this news with you guys, our new album will be all yours 6th November 2020 and you can pre-order from this Friday,” the girls captioned the glamorous cover. “So much love, emotion and energy has gone into the making of this record and now the news is out we can finally get excited about it with you!”

Of course, the quartet has already released two singles from Confetti and they have both been very good. Little Mix got the ball rolling with an ’80s-themed banger called “Break Up Song” and then backed it up with a feel-good bop called “Holiday,” which sadly got a little lost in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. With the pre-order link going up on Friday, there’s a very good chance that we will get another single before the album drops in November. In the meantime, check out the cover art below.

