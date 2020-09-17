Premiere: Dava’s Breakout Year Continues With “Papercut”

LA-based alt-pop artist Dava has already made serious waves in 2020 with “ASOS” and “Right Time.” Her breakout year now continues with a bittersweet bop called “Papercut,” which is essentially about perspective and healing. “You’re the song in my head that I’m starting to hate,” she begins. “You’re the bite in the wind ’till I bend and then break.” Despite the breach of trust, Dava looks at the bigger picture on the chorus: “Gave you all that I had but it wasn’t enough, you’re just a papercut.”

It turns out, “Papercut” is based on a betrayal the newcomer experienced with a friend. “When trust is broken it’s very hard to mend, and those wrongdoings may seem unforgivable,” she explains. “With time though, most situations reveal themselves to be minor papercuts. We can allow ourselves to move on, we can heal from these things. Although the song itself has a dark connotation, it brought a lot of clarity and forgiveness to the relationship that inspired the song.” We’re excited to premiere Dava’s new single and video below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!