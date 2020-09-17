Kylie Minogue Nails First Live Performance Of “Say Something”

Despite entering the fifth decade of her career (she has been an international chart force throughout the ’80s, ’90s, ’00s, ’10s and now ’20s), Kylie Minogue is still ahead of the curve. The pop icon performed “Say Something” live for the first time on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and used green-screen technology to evoke the look of a chewed-up VHS tape. Or more specifically, a performance that was taped from a TV show and then watched too many times. Like people used to do before YouTube.

As much as I loved the aesthetic, the vocal was even better. Kylie has slightly tweaked the arrangement of “Say Something” and added a new outro, which I actually prefer. In the era of (almost) real-time streaming releases, it would be nice to get this version to play on repeat. With the first remix and live performance under her belt, it might almost be time for the enduring hitmaker to share another taste of DISCO. Which is shaping up to be one the best pop releases of 2020. Watch her sensational performance below.

