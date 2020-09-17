John K Drops Video For New Single “Happiness”

John K ranks as one of the breakout stars of 2020 thanks to the enduring success of “If We Never Met” (225 million cumulative streams and still rising) and recent single “6 Months.” The singer/songwriter returned last week with “Happiness,” which is the ultimate 2020 mood. “Wake me when all this is over, the water is over my head,” he sings on the first verse. “I feel like my day dreams are nightmares, I feel like a prisoner in my head.” That takes us to the catchy chorus: “Happiness, where you been? Where you gone? Are you coming back?”

“Happiness” started life two years ago as a songwriting exercise, before John decided to revive it. “Fast forward two years later, the world shuts down, and there’s just a big question mark hanging over everybody’s head,” the Florida native explains. “Suddenly, it couldn’t be more relevant to personify happiness as a person you haven’t seen in a while. We wrote a second verse and finished the song, knowing we didn’t want to wait any longer to release it.” Watch the suitably moody visualizer, which dropped today, below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!