Sam Smith Announces Third LP ‘Love Goes,’ Drops “Diamonds”

Finally! Sam Smith will release their long-awaited third LP, Love Goes, on October 30. The British superstar unveiled the cover and tracklist of the opus tonight (September 17) and dropped a new banger called “Diamonds.” Produced by Oscar Holter and Shellback, the dance-pop anthem is about waving goodbye to a gold digger. “Take all the money you want from me, hope you become what you want to be,” they croon on the pre-chorus. “Show me how little you care.” By the chorus, Sam achieves clarity: “My diamonds leave with you, you’re never gonna hear my heart break.”

The 28-year-old opened up about the slight delay — the album was supposed to be released earlier this year — in a social media post to fans. “Every time I went into the studio I promised myself I would shoot for the stars and have no limitations,” the hitmaker explains. “I am sorry it’s taken a while. But these unprecedented times gave me the room and space to fall in love with these songs all over again. After it all I still believe love is the answer. And with love in our hearts and kindness in our words and actions, we sing on.”

Happily, all of the singles Sam has released over the last couple of years (“Promises,” “How Do You Sleep?,” “To Die For,” “I’m Ready” and “Dancing With A Stranger” are all bonus tracks) as well as the recent bop “My Oasis.” Other titles of interest include “Love Goes” featuring Labrinth, the amazingly-titled “Dance (‘Til You Love Someone Else) and “For The Lover That I Lost.” See the full tracklist below and watch Sam’s fierce “Diamonds” video at the bottom of the post. You can pre-order the album here.

Sam Smith’s Love Goes tracklist:

1. Young

2. Diamonds

3. Another One

4. My Oasis (feat. Burna Boy)

5. So Serious

6. Dance (‘Til You Love Someone Else)

7. For The Lover That I Lost

8. Breaking Hearts

9. Forgive Myself

10. Love Goes (feat. Labrinth)

11. Kids Again

BONUS TRACKS

12. Dancing With A Stranger (Sam Smith & Normani)

13. How Do You Sleep?

14. To Die For

15. I’m Ready (Sam Smith & Demi Lovato)

16. Fire On Fire

17. Promises (Calvin Harris & Sam Smith)

