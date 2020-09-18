Justin Bieber Sees The Light On New Single “Holy”

Justin Bieber returns to New Music Friday with a new single called “Holy” featuring Chance The Rapper. A gospel-flavored love song (there is a choir) isn’t the first thing that springs to mind when it comes to the pop star, but he does like to keep us guessing. “I hear a lot about sinners, don’t think that I’ll be a saint,” the 26-year-old begins the song, before finding something approaching divinity in a lover’s arms. “The way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me,” Justin belts. “Feels so ho-ho-ho-holy.”

Chance then steps in for verse to add a contemporary sheen. It’s a promising start to the superstar’s 6th album with significant appeal across multiple radio formats. Despite containing the mega-smash “Intentions,” Justin’s Changes album didn’t dominate like pop culture landscape to the same extent as Purpose, so he has something to prove. Be sure to check out the hitmaker’s “Holy” visual below. Directed by Colin Tilley, the blockbuster clip finds our hero working on an oilfield and chilling with his lady.

