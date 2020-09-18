Lady Gaga Drops Mind-Bending “911” Video

Lady Gaga released the blockbuster visual for “911” this morning (September 18) and it’s a surreal short film that contains some of the pop star’s most outrageous looks since the ARTPOP era. Directed by Tarsem, the clip finds out heroine stranded in the desert. Mother Monster is then taken in by an Armenian tribe, who tend to her — but also treat her like a pet. (Probably because she can fly). If it all sounds a little out-there, it is. But the video makes complete sense thanks to a clever twist at the end.

Aesthetically, “911” finds Gaga venturing into Jodorowsky territory, which is, unsurprisingly, a great fit. It will be interesting to see if the banger becomes the third top 10 hit from Chromatica. Produced by BloodPop and Madeon, the self-help anthem (it documents the superstar’s struggle with mental health) has already racked up more than 40 million streams. No doubt, that number will surge with the arrival of the soon-to-go-viral video. Get ready for your brain to be stretched and press play below.

Do you love the video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!