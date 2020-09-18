Ava Max Drops Debut LP, Unveils “Naked” Video

Ava Max released her much-anticipated debut LP, Heaven & Hell, this morning (September 18) and kindly shared a visual for album highlight “Naked.” Produced by Cirkut and Trackside, the pop star’s latest is a dreamy mid-tempo about really being seen. “Wrap me in designer sheets and trace along this frame, ask me why they used to say that trouble was my name,” the 26-year-old begins. “I’ve been playin’ a fool since I stepped into the game, tell me I’m like Heaven — take the good Lord’s name in vain.”

That takes us to the anthemic chorus. “You can take off all my clothes and never see me naked,” Ava belts over crisp synths. “If you don’t know my heart, you’re never gonna break it.” What’s the song about? “It’s about the real emotions we go through,” the breakout star explains. “If you don’t know my mind, soul, and heart, you’ll never know me by seeing me naked. We are more than our physical bodies. That’s what I wanted to show.” Watch the striking visual, finds Ava peeling back the layers, below.

Listen to Heaven & Hell:

Watch Ava’s “Naked” video:

