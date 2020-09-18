Olivia O’Brien’s Hot Streak Continues With “NOW”

Olivia O’Brien first broke through in 2015 with “i hate u, i love u.” That collaboration with gnash cracked the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and racked up more than one billion streams. The newcomer soon inked a record deal and started churning out bops in 2017. Since then, she has released an album (last year’s Was It Even Real?) and dropping a smattering of EPs. Earlier this year, Olivia landed a viral hit with “Josslyn” — and she could have another one on her hands with the instantly-catchy “NOW.”

“I thought that you had something special, that kinda shit that give a girl a heart attack,” the 20-year-old begins. “We had so much potential, until I started seeing all the things you lack.” That takes us to the sing-along chorus, which interpolates Akon’s “Right Now (Na Na Na).” “Maybe we would be in love right now, now, now, maybe you would be the one right now, now, now,” Olivia sings. “If you didn’t fuck up right now, now, now, we’d be making love right now, now, now.” Watch the video, which references ’00s pop culture, below.

