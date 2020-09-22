NCT Announces New Album ‘NCT 2020: RESONANCE Pt. 1’

For those of you unfamiliar with K-Pop, coming to grips with the many forms of NCT can be a little intimidating. The easiest way to think about it as a K-Pop collective that releases music both as a whole and separately in sub-units (NCT 127, WayV and NCT DREAM). All members come together for NCT’s second album, NCT 2020: RESONANCE Pt. 1, which drops on October 12. That means the 21 members of NCT 127, NCT DREAM and WayV as well as newcomers SHOTARO and SUNGCHAN. Impressively, they all get a moment to shine over the course of the 12-song project.

From the tracklist, it looks like NCT 2020: RESONANCE Pt. 1 will be a bilingual affair. Song titles include lead singles “Make A Wish” and “From Home” as well as “Volcano,” “Dancing In The Rain” and “Misfit.” Excitingly, NCT has already confirmed that NCT 2020: RESONANCE Pt. 2 is in the works. No doubt, expectations will be sky-high given the blockbuster success of 2018’s NCT 2018 Empathy and the hugely-popular releases of their sub-units. See the tracklist below and watch an album trailer at the bottom of the post.

NCT’s RESONANCE Pt. 1 tracklist:

1. Make a Wish

2. Misfit

3. Volcano

4. 백열등 (LightBulb)

5. Dancing In The Rain

6. Interlude: Past to Present

7. 무대로 (Déjà vu; 舞代路)

8. 月之迷 (Nectar)

9. Music, Dance

10. 피아노 (Faded In My Last Song)

11. From Home

12. From Home (Korean Ver.)

