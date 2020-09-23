He’s Coming! ZAYN Is Relaunching With “Better”

After a remarkably quiet 2020, ZAYN is relaunching on Friday (September 25) with a new single called “Better.” The 27-year-old broke the news on social media by sharing a brief preview of the video, which finds him walking around shirtless. As for the song, well, it sounds like a mellow, throwback R&B anthem. While nothing has been officially confirmed, “Better” is expected to be the lead single — or at least a buzz track — from the heartthrob’s much-anticipated third album.

It will be interesting to see how “Better” is received. Given the success of Mind Of Mine, ZAYN seemed destined to be the breakout star of One Direction. But then things got a little weird when Icarus Falls debuted at number 61 on the Billboard 200 and failed to produce any major radio hits. Since then, he has dropped a handful of features including a cover of “A Whole New World” for the Aladdin soundtrack. Get a taste for the Brit’s next hit below.

Are you excited for his new single? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!