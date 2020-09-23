FLETCHER Taps Trevor Daniel For “Bitter” Remix

Few EPs released in 2020 hit as hard as FLETCHER’s The S(ex) Tapes. A raw and rowdy collection of songs recorded while quarantining with her ex (the mere thought makes me break out in a cold sweat), the 7-song set is pop perfection from beginning to end. One song, however, stands out and that’s the Kito-produced “Bitter.” It should be illegal for bangers to be this catchy and relatable, which explains why it is going viral on Spotify (23 million streams and rising). Expect it to get even bigger when the remix drops on September 25.

FLETCHER is teaming up with fellow breakout star Trevor Daniel for a new version of the biting breakup anthem. Of course, Trevor is not stranger to viral hits — landing a career-changing smash with “Falling” and then linking with Selena Gomez for “Past Life.” FLETCHER shared a preview of the collaboration, which includes a snippet of the reworked chorus. “I know you think about me when you kiss her,” they sing. “I left a taste in your mouth, can she taste me now? I’m bitter.” Listen below.

