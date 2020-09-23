Delta Goodrem Switches It Up With Upbeat “Solid Gold”

Delta Goodrem Drops 'Paralyzed' Aussie pop star Delta Goodrem is back with a new single called 'Paralyzed.' MORE >>

Delta Goodrem is rather partial to ballads, probably because she is so very, very good at them. However, the Aussie songbird switches it up on “Solid Gold.” A rollicking mid-tempo moment, this is the kind of defiant breakup anthem that makes you want to sing along at the top of your lungs. “You whisper ‘I love you,’ then I feel the wind as you run out the door,” the 35-year-old begins over a stomping, piano-led arrangement. “It’s only now I see the pattern, you push the limit of my heart.”

The singer/songwriter then lays out her revenge on the chorus. “I’m going to take your bad heart and turn it into a small dot, it’s gonna turn to coal and then I’ll burn it all,” Delta belts over retro-production. “And all of these embers are gonna make you remember, that what you had was always solid gold.” Take that! The hitmaker shared the first installment of the video, which finds her serving supermodel in an evening gown and dancing around a library in a leotard. Bring on DG6 and fall in love with “Solid Gold” below.

