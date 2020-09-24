Melanie Martinez Drops ‘After School’ EP Including “The Bakery”

It’s finally here… in some countries! Melanie Martinez is releasing her long-awaited After School EP in the US tonight. The 7-song set is an addendum of sorts to K-12. They exist within the Cry Baby universe, but the songs are more specific and personal to the singer/songwriter. Take focus track, “The Bakery,” which Melanie has been teasing on TikTok and Instagram. It was inspired by the visual artist being fired from a bakery while in high school. If the lyrics are any indication, she might have enjoyed the produce a little too much.

“Eatin’ all the rainbow cookies, pies are flying through the roof,” the 25-year-old sings. “Not my first pick but I’ll do it, make the cash right so I can move quick out this shithole with a new whip.” Stay tuned for the typically surreal video, which Melanie teased on social media (below). Other titles of note on After School include “Notebook,” “Brain & Heart” and “Glued.” It will be interesting to see if Melanie releases a clip for each track. Visual projects are kind of her thing. Check back tonight to stream the EP in full.

Melanie’s After School EP tracklist:

1. Notebook

2. Test Me

3. Brain & Heart

4. Numbers

5. Glued

6. Field Trip

7. The Bakery

What’s your favorite song on the EP? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!