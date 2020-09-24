TINI Fuses Tango & Trap On “Duele” Featuring John C

Argentine pop sensation TINI has been in a collaborative mood in 2020. She joined forces with Mau Y Ricky for “Recuerdo,” linked with R3HAB and Reik for “Bésame (I Need You)” and then teamed up with KHEA on the sexy “Ella Dice.” The 23-year-old now partners with John C for “Duele,” her most ambitious collaboration to date. Mostly because it fuses two seemingly disparate genres — tango and trap. “Tango and Trap are very different musical genres,” TINI explains. “It was a very interesting challenge to mix them up and make them sound good together.”

“[The song] is a story of a love that hurts and damages, but also of rebirth and personal rediscovery,” she continues. That journey is also reflected in the visual. “In the beginning of the video, the sky represents the positive, the hopeful, but then comes the abandonment, the loneliness, and the wounds that are represented in the roses with their thorns,” TINI reveals. “She is left alone and he, suspended in a glass case, is still present but unreachable. She hits rock bottom and her only way is to resurface.”

