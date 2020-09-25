Vin Diesel Launches Music Career With “Feel Like I Do”

2020 really likes to keep us on our toes! The latest unexpected development is the arrival of Vin Diesel’s debut single. Written and produced by Kygo cohort Petey Martin, the action superstar’s first foray into music is a feel-good club-banger about a chance encounter at a bar. Vin finds himself drinking on a Tuesday night (the song is very specific) and isn’t having much fun until he connects with a stranger. “Closing time and we spent all night talking, you and I,” the 53-year-old belts over bouncy synths. “I want to be that guy, tell you how I feel.”

There’s a catch. Vin doesn’t know if the feeling is mutual. “Every single words just makes my stomach turn,” he sings on the catchy chorus. “”Cause I don’t know if you feel like I do.” That is followed by a perky drop. While branching into music might come as something of a surprise to some, fans know that The Fast And The Furious actor loves a little karaoke and has posted a handful of singing videos over the years. Who knows if this is a one-off or the start of a side-project, but “Feel Like I Do” is a whole lot of fun. Listen below.

