Isaac Dunbar Reacts To 2020 On Biting “miss america”

Isaac Dunbar Interview The budding pop star talks new music, quarantine & influences in our Q&A. MORE >>

17-year-old Isaac Dunbar ranks as one of 2020’s breakout star’s thanks to the quality and streaming success of isaac’s insects. The newcomer now follows up that project with “miss america,” a biting anthem about the USA. “Not much here that’s left for us and we don’t know what’s right,” he begins the song. “We’re a planet ambidextrous and both sides lost the fight.” By the chorus, the talented teenager has all but given up on (the concept of) America. “I’ll miss America and all her pretty woes,” Isaac sings. “But don’t feel bad or turn back, we’re never going home.”

It turns out, “miss america” is the indie-pop singer’s way of processing 2020. “In my 17 years, I’ve never felt this much tension and witnessed such division amongst a country that is supposed to be ‘united,'” he explains. “I will miss America, but in order for there to be peace, we need to go through this ugly phase. While writing ‘miss america’ I wanted to look at the current state of the country and try to put into words how it makes me feel. This song helps me cope with the current climate in my own way… while trying not to be critical.” Listen below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!