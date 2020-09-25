Julia Michaels Announces New Single “Lie Like This”

Julia Michaels is relaunching on October 1 with a new single called “Lie Like That.” The singer/songwriter unveiled the spicy cover art on social media earlier this morning and promised “fishnets” as part of her new era. Believe it or not, “Lie To Me” is actually the “Issues” hitmaker’s first release of the year. It just doesn’t feel like because “If The World Was Ending,” her smash hit collaboration with JP Saxe, took the best part of a year to take off. But then 2020 happened and the world needed a new theme song.

With any luck, “Lie To Me” will be the lead single from the 26-year-old’s much-anticipated debut LP. Julia has already blessed pop fans with three major-label EPs (Inner Monologue Parts 1 & 2 would have been one of the best albums of 2019), but we’re still waiting for a larger body of work to sink our teeth into. While we wait for some kind of announcement, pre-save the rising star’s new single here and check out the racy cover below.

